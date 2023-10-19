Prime Air in Italy by 2024. Amazon’s parcel carrier drones are arriving

Listen to the audio version of the article

By December 2024, in some areas of Italy it will be possible to choose delivery within an hour by air for thousands of products sold by the largest e-commerce site in the world. During the “Delivering the future” event held in Seattle, Amazon presented the Mk30 drone, a vertical take-off aerial vehicle that will represent the key to expanding the Prime Air service outside the North American continent. The innovative service uses Mk27s drones, designed by Amazon itself, to deliver packages weighing up to 2.3 kilograms to American customers who are extremely urgent to receive their purchases. Launched late last year in some areas of California and Texas, it represents the most ambitious project for an e-commerce site: changing the way goods are delivered, making everything faster and reducing traffic on the streets.

«Our aim – says David Carbon, vice president of Prime Air – is to make the shopping experience safer for our customers. It has been calculated that receiving products via our Prime Air service is twice as safe as having the customer drive to a store and with the new drones things will improve hundreds of times.”

The new drone has double the autonomy, is quieter and flies faster than the previous model, as well as guaranteeing unprecedented reliability thanks to its ability to stay in the air, or in extreme cases to land safely, even in the presence of faults. Moreover, it is designed to work in Italy and Great Britain, the two countries chosen by Amazon as a bridgehead to bring its service across the pond and which have very strict regulations. «In Italy – says Carbon – we have found an excellent environment to develop our project because thanks to the presence of cutting-edge companies in the aerospace sector we find people who have the right mentality and skills to help us successfully achieve this goal. Furthermore, the competent authorities have proven to be very open and available to these new developments, welcoming our efforts with enthusiasm.”

The new MK30 Prime Air drone at the BFI1 Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sumner, Washington, USA, on Wed., Oct. 11, 2023.

Amazon plans to serve both condominiums and individual houses with gardens, especially in the suburbs of large cities, through direct delivery (with the package being dropped by the drone from a height of four meters) or by creating small collection hubs. By the end of 2024, Enac and Enav will prepare and launch all the necessary regulations and complete the certification of the service ecosystem. The organizational and operational machine is in motion and Enac has even envisaged alternative plans to allow the launch of the service even in the event of delays in the ecosystem authorizations.

