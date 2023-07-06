Prime counter at MediaMarkt-Saturn: the 10 best offers

At MediaMarkt and Saturn you are getting plenty of good offers again. (Image source: GIGA (montage) / Jean Housen)

Even before the start of Amazon Prime Day next week, MediaMarkt-Saturn is countering the upcoming offers from the mail order giant with its “Special Deals”. You can expect a large selection of electronic products at unbeatable prices. We have taken a close look at the offers and present you with the 10 best bargains that you should not miss.

“Special Deals” checked at MediaMarkt-Saturn

You can get plenty of good deals with the latest MediaMarkt-Saturn campaign (view campaign at MediaMarkt). We checked the offers, compared the prices and present you the highlights here. The prices only apply to registered myMediaMarkt or mySaturn customers and give you 5x points that you can later redeem for purchases. In addition, the offers are exempt from shipping costs. But beware: the campaign is running only until July 13 at 11:59 p.m.



View campaign at MediaMarkt

Prime counter: The 10 best deals at MediaMarkt-Saturn

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (256 GB)

Instead of 379.90 euros RRP: Android smartphone with 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD resolution, 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimension 1080 processor, 8 GB RAM, 50 MP triple cam and 5,000 mAh battery.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 02:47

Philips 55PUS8808/12 (55 inch)

Instead of 1,099 euros: 4K LED Ambilight TV with Ambilight, 120 Hz refresh rate, Google TV 12 and Smart TV functions.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/07/2023 00:06

Grundig 55 VCE 223 (55 inch)

Instead of 699 euros RRP: 4K television with HDR, smart TV functions, Android 9 and a native refresh rate of 50 Hz.

The price may be higher now. Price from 07/06/2023 00:14

Asus VY249HE-W (23.8 inch)

Instead of 179.90 euros RRP: Full HD monitor with 1 ms response time and 75 Hz update rate.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 02:53

JBL Charge 4

Instead of 179 euros RRP: Portable Bluetooth speaker with up to 20 hours of battery life. Water resistant.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/07/2023 00:08

Tefal OptiGrill GC705D

Instead of 309.99 euros RRP: intelligent contact grill with 6 automatic programs, adjusts temperature + grill cycle to the food to be grilled.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/07/2023 00:05

Delonghi Ecam 21.116.B Magnifica St

Instead of 615 euros RRP: Fully automatic coffee machine with 1,450 watts, 13-stage conical grinder for quickly preparing espresso, coffee, long coffee, cappuccino, hot water and hot milk.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 02:51

Siemens TP501D09 EQ.500 Classic

Instead of 999 euros RRP: Fully automatic coffee machine with adjustable grinding degree and temperature, display and milk frother.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 02:48

KitchenAid 5KSM156ECA

Instead of 749 euros: food processor in love apple red with a mixing bowl capacity of 4.83 liters and 300 watts of power.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/05/2023 10:59 p.m

LG GBP62DSNCC1 Serie 6

Instead of 999 euros RRP: fridge-freezer combination with EEK C, 172 kWh/year, 277-litre fridge, NoFrost and 0-degree zone.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/07/2023 02:50

MediaMarkt / Saturn: This is how we find the best technology bargains

The electronics stores MediaMarkt and Saturn are probably among the largest suppliers of technology and multimedia items in Germany. There are new promotions, brochures and campaigns at regular intervals, which entice customers with many different offers from areas such as TV and audio, gaming and even toys. Above all, anyone looking for a new smartphone can find what they are looking for here and secure a cheap mobile phone tariff directly in the MediaMarkt tariff world or Saturn tariff world. There are also many insider tips hidden in the outlet and in the treasure trove. But no matter what you are looking for, the motto is always: compare prices! We have already done that for you, looked closely at the current offers and compared them with those of other retailers. For this reason, we only present you with deals that cannot be found cheaper in any other online shop.

To the current discount campaigns

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

