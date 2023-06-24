Prime Day 2023: Get 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited

PR/Business Insider

Amazon Music Unlimited* is a music streaming service that gives you access to more than 100 million songs as well as radio plays and podcasts.

The service normally costs up to 10.99 euros per month. Prime members* only pay 8.99 euros. For a family membership for a maximum of six people, 16.99 euros are charged per month.

On Prime Day 2023 on July 11 and 12, 2023, Prime members who have not yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can test the music streaming service free of charge for four months. In addition, existing customers receive a free four-month upgrade to family membership. Interested parties without Prime can test Amazon Music Unlimited for three months free of charge. Click here for the offer*.

If you enjoy listening to music, podcasts or audio books, you may have been toying with the idea of ​​listening to yourselves for a while Amazon Music Unlimited* pick up. Because with the service you have access to more than 100 million songs – including new releases, chart hits and the classics from the past. There are also exclusive radio plays for young and old listeners. And all of that goes both ways online as well as offline as well as whole without annoying ads. Brand new: Amazon Music Unlimited is now standard in HD sound quality accessible.

How much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost?

The subscription costs 10.99 euros per month or 8.99 euros for Prime members* or 5.99 euros for students*. There is also a family subscription for 16.99 euros*, which up to six people can access. And if you only want to listen to Amazon Music Unlimited on an Echo device*, you only pay 4.99 euros for it.

Amazon Music Unlimited on Prime Day 2023: Get up to four free months

In preparation for the Prime Day 2023 there is an exciting offer for Amazon Music Unlimited up to and including July 12, 2023. Here’s how you can do it Try the standard Amazon Music Unlimited subscription free for four months* – provided you have a valid Prime membership* and haven’t tried the music streaming service yet. Your savings: 35,96 Euro.

But even as a Prime member who already uses the service, you have reason to be happy. As part of the offer you can also Four months free upgrade to the family subscription for up to six people*. Here is the Saving 32.00 euros.

No Prime? No problem. The Amazon Music Unlimited offer is also for regular Customers without Prime accessible*. However, the free period is thereby shortened to three months. Because the Music Unlimited Prime membership is getting a bit more expensive, the savings nevertheless 32,97 Euro.

The various Prime Day offers for Amazon Music Unlimited at a glance

Was that too much information? The most important key data for the three different offers for Amazon Music Unlimited we have summarized it for you again here:

Can you cancel Amazon Music Unlimited?

After Membership is automatically renewed at the end of the offer period and you then pay – depending on the subscription – 8,99 Euro, 10,99 Euro or 16,99 Euro in the month. But don’t worry, if you don’t feel like listening to the many songs, radio plays and podcasts after the offer period, you can use Amazon Music Unlimited* cancel at any time or yours Customize subscription. For example, you can switch from the regular subscription to the family subscription or vice versa. One There is no deadline for canceling or changing your membership.

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

