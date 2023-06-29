Amazon Prime customers should prepare for a period of exceptional discounts: Prime Day 2023, which will return on July 11 and 12. There will be discounts on a wide selection of products, often coming at a discounted price but only for a limited time and with limited stock. In short, we must be ready to seize the opportunity. But Amazon has launched already some offers, which are active in advance of Prime Day 2023. On many services for Amazon customers.

Prime Day 2023, the offers already active on Amazon

Online shopping lovers have already marked the dates on the calendar of 11 and 12 July 2023. Meanwhile, Amazon is already offering some unmissable offers that are worth taking advantage of now. Especially on subscription services not to be missed.

All the music with Amazon Music Unlimited

If you haven’t tried it yet Amazon Music Unlimited, in this period of offers you can take advantage of a 4 month free trial. If, on the other hand, you are not a Prime member, the free trial will be 3 months. During the trial, you will have access to one library of 100 million songs and podcasts, with the ability to skip tracks without limit, without ads. You can even listen offline. This offer is available from 21 June to 13 July 2023 and renews automatically.

Prime Day 2023 active offers for those who love literature and podcasts

You wish to listen audiobooks and podcasts of all kinds without spending a penny for 3 months?Then don’t miss out on Audible’s offer. By registering for the service, if you have never had a subscription in the pastyou will have access to a wide selection of Audible titles for free.

Fantasy novels, children’s books, horror titles and much more will be at your complete disposal, without any listening limits. Subsequently, after three months, the subscription will automatically renew at the cost of €9.99 per month until cancelledwhich is of course free. But be warned: once you’ve discovered the world of audiobooks and podcasts, it’s hard to stop – we say this from experience.

Kindle Unlimited free for three months

If a world of audiobooks isn’t enough for you (because even the eye wants its part), it’s impossible to miss another of Amazon’s active Prime Day 2023 offers. Exclusively for Prime customers who have never had a subscription to the service, there is an opportunity to get Kindle Unlimited for free for a period of 3 months.

This is a great chance to access millions of unlimited titles available. Also, you will enjoy reading numerous digital magazines offered by the service. It’s an affordable option for reading comfortably from any device – perhaps from a Kindle.

Introducing Kindle Scribe | The first Kindle for the… Read and write just like printed paper: the new Kindle features the world‘s first 10.2-inch screen, a… Write notes and thoughts on millions of books in the Kindle Store : add notes on your favorite books with… Create notebooks, journals and lists: choose from the different layouts available (ruled, squared, bulleted list and many…

Books for 1.99 euros

Subscriptions like Kindle Unlimited are super convenient. But if you too prefer to have your collection always on hand, you can enrich it while saving on the total cost. In fact, one of the best active offers before Prime Day allows you to buy hundreds of ebooks starting at just €1.99.

Do not miss this opportunity, bearing in mind that you can choose from a wide range of literary genres: thrillers, cookbooks, romance novels, comics and so much more, all at incredibly affordable prices.

The discounts on 11 and 12 will be on many new products (don’t miss out on the perfect ones for summer that we recommend here). But already today you can take advantage of interesting discounts and promotions on many Amazon-branded subscriptions.

Introducing Echo Pop | Bluetooth speaker… MEET ECHO POP: This Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa, with a compact size, delivers sound… CONTROL THE MUSIC WITH YOUR VOICE: Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks and podcasts from your services.. .MAKE EVERY ROOM SMART: Use your voice or the Alexa App to easily control smart devices…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

