Prime Day 2023: These garden tools are already reduced

Next Tuesday and Wednesday – July 11th and 12th – one of the biggest shopping events of 2023 will take place with Amazon Prime Day.

Meanwhile, numerous products from different categories will be available at reduced prices.

As an Amazon Prime member, you will also be able to save a lot on gardening tools. But even now there are already advance deals – for example the Gardena cordless lawnmower for 212.76 euros.*

It’s up next week Amazon Prime Day 2023 an. Am July 11th and 12th you can start looking for bargains and discounts again. Both consumer electronics such as televisions and headphones as well as household and garden tools such as lawn mowers and numerous other products will be drastically reduced on both days. But beware: As always, the offers are only valid exclusively for Amazon Prime members.* You can find out below which deals on gardening tools the shipping giant is already coming up with.

Gardena PowerMax 32/36V P4A Ready-to-use-Set

You can currently get the cordless lawn mower from Gardena* on Amazon for 265.95 euros – but with a coupon you save 20 percent on top of that, so the total is reduced to 212.76 euros. According to price comparison portals, the garden tool has rarely been so cheap lately – an absolute top deal.

For small to medium-sized gardens with a lawn area of ​​up to 200 square meters Ten-level cutting height adjustment using the QuickFit switch (20 to 60 millimeters) Including two Power-for-all-System batteries (also compatible with other devices) and charger 30 liter grass collector volume

Deal price: 222.62 euros

Lifoci mini chainsaw with battery

The electric cordless chainsaw is currently available from the online mail order company for 49.99 euros.* In addition to two batteries, there are a four-inch and a six-inch guide plate with one chain or two chains. Different sized branches of trees and shrubs in the garden can be cut effectively with the device.

Mini chainsaw with interchangeable blade Includes two batteries, charger, two guide plates, three chains, screwdriver, safety goggles, gloves With safety switch, rubber handle, 130 degree adjustable protective cap

Deal price: 49.99 euros

Yuewxter multifunction garden tool

The garden tool from Yuewxter is a lawn trimmer, brush cutter and edger in one and currently costs EUR 79.99.* In addition to the battery and charger, a 90-degree rotary head and telescopic handle, side wheels, 15 nylon knives, three metal blades, saw blades and a Safety goggles.

Multifunctional cordless lawn trimmer Cutting head adjustable up to 90 degrees With overcurrent, overload, overheating and overdischarge protection Adjustable telescopic handle (105 to 145 centimetres)

Deal price: 89.99 euros

Prime Day 2023: Offers exclusive to members only

During Amazon Prime Day 2023, cheap bargains and low prices are available exclusively for Amazon Prime customers. So if you don’t have a subscription yet, you can quickly register now* and benefit directly from it. You can even use all the advantages for free for the first 30 days. The annual subscription then costs EUR 89.90 (EUR 7.49 per month) and the monthly subscription EUR 8.99.

The most important advantages of Amazon Prime at a glance:

Access to Prime Day deals Free premium shipping 30 minutes earlier access to lightning deals and price advantages Prime Video and Amazon Music included Price: EUR 8.99 per month, free trial month Apply for Amazon Prime membership now

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

