Prime Day: iPhone, Apple Watch & other Apple products on sale

Technology

by admin
Sample images for Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals
PR/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2023* is expected to take place in July. However, an exact date has not yet been set. This discount campaign includes exclusive offers and deals for Amazon Prime* members.

Many Apple products are also reduced on Prime Day. Including: iPhone, iPad and more.

Here we collect the best Apple offers for Prime Day 2023 for you. You can find all other deals here: Prime Day at Amazon*.


Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more


One of the biggest shopping events of the year is expected to take place again in July: Amazon Prime Day*, a huge discount campaign with exclusive offers for Amazon Prime* members. For two days you can buy laptops, mobile phones, televisions, headphones and more at greatly reduced prices – provided you have a Prime subscription. If not, you can now quickly become a member* to benefit from the offers on Prime Day.

Buy cheap Apple products like the iPhone or iPad on Prime Day

On average, the discounts on Prime Day amount to around 27 percent. Millions of customers took advantage of it last year alone and bought a whopping 250 million products in just 48 hours. Apple fans also get their money’s worth every year, because although the popular products are rarely reduced, some of them can be bought much cheaper during Prime Day.

The best Apple deals on Prime Day 2023

Which Apple deals should you take a closer look at on Prime Day this year? We’re collecting all the deals here at the start of the campaign so that you don’t miss a bargain.

To take full advantage of the offers, you need an Amazon Prime membership. The subscription costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. Don’t have a Prime account yet? Then test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge* and benefit immediately from all the advantages, such as the exclusive Prime Day offers.

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit


