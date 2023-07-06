Prime Day Lightning Deals: How to get the best deals

PR/Business Insider

Also on Amazon Prime Day 2023* on July 11th and 12th there will be the so-called lightning offers again – but only for customers of Amazon Prime*. These are time-limited and strictly limited deals for products from all categories. In order not to miss any of the lightning deals, it is advisable to activate the “watch” function for deals that will be published shortly. This will send a notification once the offer has gone live.

Around a million deals lure on Amazon Prime Day*. And while Prime Day 2023 lasts two full days (July 11-12), not all bargains will be available all the time. Key word: lightning deals. What is it all about and how not to miss any of the limited offers?

What are Amazon Lightning Deals?

Blitzdeals are time-limited offers* from a wide variety of categories. A small live ticker under the products shows how long the respective offers are valid. The number of items is also limited, which is why a sell-out can end the offer prematurely. How many articles are still available is usually also displayed.

So you don’t miss the lightning offers

To make sure you don’t miss a future deal, click on the “Coming Soon”* button under “Offers” on Amazon, which is located under the search bar. This way you can see the offers that are not live yet. You then click the “Observe” button for the products that are of interest to you. This means that the lightning offer is reserved and you will be notified as soon as the deal goes live. Attention: do not leave the bargains in your shopping cart for too long, because you only have 15 minutes to complete the purchase process.

Who can get the Prime Day Lightning Deals?

Even though the lightning deals are normally available to all Amazon customers, only Prime members can take advantage of them on Prime Day. But no need to worry: If you still don’t want to miss out on a lightning deal, you can simply test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge* and still take part in the promotion.

You can secure these lightning deals on Amazon Prime Day

You can find out which flash offers you should not miss on Prime Day 2023 at the start of the discount campaign on July 11th.

