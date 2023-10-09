Prime Deal Days: Ticker of the best offers on Prime Day 2

The second Prime Day of the year will take place on October 10th and 11th, 2023: the Amazon Prime Deal Days. PR/Business Insider

There will be a second Prime Day again in 2023. Amazon organizes the so-called Prime Deal Days. This is a two-day discount promotion for Amazon Prime members that will take place from October 11th to 12th, 2023.

According to an announcement from Amazon, customers can expect numerous deals from all product categories as part of the second Prime Day. In order to shop on Prime Deal Days, you need Amazon Prime*. The service costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. Here you can test Prime for 30 days free of charge*.

In our ticker we present the best offers from Prime Deal Days. Scroll through our overview so you don’t miss any of our recommendations!

Prime Day overview: Highlights from the Prime Deal Days ticker

2023 will again be a good year for bargain hunters, because Amazon is once again giving its Prime members not just one, but two Prime Days. This is how the shipping giant is organizing on October 10 and 11, 2023 the so-called Prime Deal Days*. The two-day discount campaign for Amazon customers is not an official second Prime Day, but due to its close similarity to Amazon’s most important shopping event, it is often referred to as the second Prime Day in the media.

Prime Deal Days: What you should know about the promotion

To the Prime Deal Days* Amazon promises one Large selection of deals from all product categories. Including: Electronic, toy, Beauty, Fashion and Household. The event, which is held just under a month before the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday shopping days, is intended to give customers even more opportunities to prepare for the holidays.

Prime Deal Days will take place in 2023 for the first time. However, there was with the Prime Exclusive Offers in October 2022 one comparable action, the empirical values for the second Prime Day delivers. In fact, there were numerous last year popular products significantly cheaper available. In contrast to the original Prime Day, this was Selection a little smallerwhile the Discounts are similar failed. This trend will probably repeat itself in 2023. However, this should be manageable, as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday will follow in November.

This is how you can take part in the second Prime Day 2022

Just like on Prime Day, you need one active membership to Amazon Primeto be able to shop during Prime Deal Days*. Amazon Prime is the paid premium membership on Amazon. On the one hand, members benefit from advantages such as: free express shipping or access to Amazon services such as Prime Video and Amazon Music. On the other hand, there are special Prime discounts and shopping events such as Prime Day or Prime Deal Days. The service costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros for the annual subscription. If you decide on an annual membership, you will save just under 18.00 euros or 17 percent per year. You can Prime Try it free of charge for 30 days in advance and enjoy all Prime benefits immediately (and shop the deals in our ticker). Click here to go directly to the test month*.

Prime Deal Days: This is how you shop the offers even without Prime

The second Prime Day in the live ticker: The best offers from the Prime Deal Days at a glance

Which Prime Deal Days offers you don’t want to miss? We took a closer look at the bargains on the second Prime Day. We present our favorites to you in our live ticker. As always, we chose the… biggest discounts and the most popular products and product categories oriented.

Free offers on Prime Deal Days

We don’t want to withhold this from you either Free offers from Prime Deal Days for Amazon services such as Audible or Amazon Music Unlimited:

FREE AMAZON SERVICES

four months Amazon Music Unlimited* three months Kindle Unlimited*

Update from October 9, 2023

One more day until the Prime Deal Days start. The countdown begins with these offers for the Amazon Fire Tabletthat it is now with up to 48 percent discount gives:

Ten Fire tablets from Amazon that are currently up to 48 percent cheaper

Update from October 6, 2023

Also the different ones speaker and Smart-Displays from the Echoseries are already available on offer before Prime Deal Days. The discount: up to 67 percent!

Amazon Echo with up to 67 percent discount: You now pay less for these speakers and displays

Update from October 5, 2023

As is often the case, the first offers are available before the campaign even starts – especially for Amazon devices like the popular ones Fire TV Stickwho already now up to 50 percent cheaper is:

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is currently on offer – now you pay up to 50 percent less

Even more Prime Day offers

