Prime Early Access Day: Get a 2TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD for US$170

Engadget’s editorial team is committed to collecting high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Part of the article links merchants that have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply have the opportunity to change, all based on the latest information of the merchants.

Of course, SSD discounts are indispensable in Prime Early Access. Crucial’s high-end SSD P5 Plus with a large capacity of 2TB is on sale at a huge discount, from the original price of US$320 to US$170, saving up to US$150 to start this SSD with both capacity and performance.

Crucial P5 Plus SSD is specially manufactured for content creators and high-end gamers who need high-speed reading and writing data. It adopts PCIe 4.0 technology so that the theoretical maximum reading speed can reach 6,600MB/s. It can be used to upgrade laptops and computers. The operation speed is greatly improved. In addition, it has passed the MTTF (Mean Time Between Failure) test and can be used for more than 2 million hours under normal conditions, which is very durable.

