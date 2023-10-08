Prime Offers Festival 2023: our selection…

We’re almost there: there Prime Offers Festival 2023 is coming.

You are probably asking yourself at least two questions:

1) what is the Prime Offers Festival 2023 and when is it held?

2) What are the best discounts of the Prime Offers Festival 2023?

Don’t panic: we have all the answers you are looking for.

What is Prime Deals Festival 2023?

Prime Offering Festival 2023 is a two-day offering event with which Amazon celebrates i Prime members giving them access to thousands of offers.

In short, it is a sort of autumn Prime Day that anticipates both the madness of Black Friday and the compulsive Christmas shopping.

What’s the point of doing it now?

54% of consumers – therefore more than half – start thinking about Christmas shopping long before December 25th. To clarify: practically now.

This means that the Prime Offers Festival could help you make gifts very early and save a lot.

When is Prime Deals Day 2023?

The Prime Deals Festival 2023 starts on October 10th at midnight and lasts until 11.59pm on October 11th.

48 hours of offers preceded by other very interesting discounts which include, among other things, products from Amazon itself.

What do I need to participate?

Simple: an Amazon Prime subscription which you can also subscribe to now.

Important things to know:

the subscription provides a 30-day free trial period;

the cost is 4.99 euros per month or 49.99 euros per year;

it also exists Prime Student for students it costs 2.49 euros per month or 24.95 euros per year;

the benefits included are a ton: not only access to offers but unlimited one-day deliveries, no shipping costs, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Deliveroo Plus and much more. Here you will find the list of all the reasons why it is worth subscribing to Amazon Prime.

We also point out that you can receive notifications based on your latest searches on Amazon and recently viewed items. Simply visit the Prime Deals Party page on the Amazon app before the event starts. Once the Prime Deals Festival begins, you will receive push notifications about available offers you are signed up for.

Prime Offers Festival 2023: the best discounts

As per tradition, our team will work hard to notify you the best Prime offers during both days of the event, ensuring both the validity of the product and that of the reported discount.

We therefore suggest you visit this page several times because it will be constantly updated.

Discounted Amazon devices

Amazon anticipates its discounts to warm up the engines.

L’Fifth generation Echo Dot, with and without watch, it is on offer for, respectively, 31 euros and 21 euros. Unmissable.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with… The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick… Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start the…Home theater quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Images will come to life with the immersive…

But it doesn’t end here:

Amazon Music Unlimited

Prime customers can take advantage of a tasty offer on Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free for those trying the service for the first time, with access to more than 100 million songs and the best podcasts ad-free, on-demand and in high-quality audio streaming.

Claim your 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited here

ARTICLE UPDATING…

