Prime Video offers its customers a new accessibility option called Dialogue Boostwhich allows for adjust the volume of dialogues in movies and series. This feature is available on some Amazon Originals all over the world – even if only in English. And it can be useful for those who have hearing impaired or for those who want to personalize the listening experience.

Prime Video announces Dialogue Boost for accessibility

Dialogue Boost uses artificial intelligence to recognize and amplify the dialogues that could be covered by music or sound effects. In this way, the dialogues are clearer and more understandable. Especially for those with hearing problems, but it also comes in handy for many other users.

To activate Dialogue Boost, just select the language menu. Here you can find two options (Medium and High) to arrive at desired level from the audio and subtitle menu.

Dialogue Boost is one of the many features Prime offers its members in the US, along with savings, convenience and entertainment. With Dialogue Boost, Prime Video sets itself apart from other global streaming services for its attention to accessibility.

With Dialogue Boost, customers can hear more clearly the voices of the characters, even in the presence of background noise or sound effects. This feature is compatible with all devices that support Prime Videowithout the need for additional equipment.

Some of the titles that offer Dialogue Boost are Amazon Original series such as “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” e Harlemand movies like The Big Sick, Beautiful Boy e Being the Ricardos. More titles will be added throughout the year. We don’t know at the moment if more languages ​​will be added – but we certainly hope so. We will keep you posted.