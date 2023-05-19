Prime Video is being turned on its head

With Prime Video, Amazon has launched the world‘s most successful streaming service alongside Netflix. Now the online mail order company apparently wants to take a path that could completely mess up the streaming world. If Amazon pulls through, good times will finally dawn for customers again.

Amazon opens the floodgates: Originals in the future on Netflix and on TV?

Amazon has big plans for Prime Video that will more or less turn the streaming service upside down: With Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, the provider is launching a new department dedicated to the Marketing of in-house productions and MGM content should take care of. The film studio had previously taken over Amazon and poured some content into a new channel.

Instead of offering in-house productions, so-called Amazon Originals, in most cases only on their own streaming portal, in the future it will also be possible other providers show series and films from the Amazon forges.

Over the past few years, it’s not just new streaming services that have sprung up all the time. As a rule, these new providers also all have theirs own, exclusive program. This sets them apart from the competition and hopes for more subscribers.

This is how customers benefit from Amazon’s new plan

Amazon’s at least gradual departure from this system is a good sign for streaming customers. It is still unclear how much of its content Amazon wants to open up to the market. According to Golem, there is already a plan for which platforms are eligible as licensees: streaming services, both subscription-based and advertising-financed and even free streaming providers, as well as classic television stations. Suddenly everything seems possible.

Opening up the licensing business of such a large streaming provider would mean that Consumers would not have to pay for multiple subscriptions – at least in the admittedly still distant ideal case.

To some extent, Amazon’s decision is probably also an expression of the current situation: Rising prices have shrunk the available budget of many streaming fans. The end of account sharing at Netflix, for example, has already resulted in many layoffs in Spain.

A return to the licensing business is also already being discussed by the competition. Disney+ is said to have been working on awarding its own content to the competition for a few months now.

