game introduction:

In this primitive society simulator, you will play the role of the leader of an ancient tribe and guide the ancestors to explore nature, hunt and farm; while continuing culture and life, you will witness and record the birth, growth and inheritance of the ancestors.

Game Features:

You will go back to the wild age and lead the ancestors to collect food, make tools, sew clothes, hunt and fish, and cultivate farmland. Form a tribe in a wilderness.

Each tribe has 7 aspects of knowledge. “Handcraft”, “hunting”, “resource gathering”, “food gathering”, “fishing”, “food processing” and “medicine” gradually accumulate knowledge along with their labor. You can assign teachers to young tribesmen to impart knowledge and skills. You can also direct the construction of steles, so that the old clansmen can engrave their lifelong knowledge on it and leave it to the next generation.

Start from catching wild beast cubs, and select domestic animals such as hounds, chickens, and cows. You can also add mammoths, saber-toothed tigers, and velociraptors to your tribe. The tribesmen and these intelligent animals accompany each other, grow together, and become warriors and craftsmen of the tribe together.

The people of the tribe were sent to trek across mountains and rivers to visit the wilderness and find unknown plants. You can assign “seed selection” to the fruit of the plant, identify the grains, and gradually increase the yield. You can also assign clansmen to “try” unknown medicines to experience their properties. Be prepared for the plague that may come at any time.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1876880/The_Very_Ancients/