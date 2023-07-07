Home » Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Takes a Leap Back to 2D Platforming
Technology

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Takes a Leap Back to 2D Platforming

by admin
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Takes a Leap Back to 2D Platforming

Headline: Ubisoft Montpellier announces Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, returning to the series’ 2D roots

Introduction:
One of the biggest surprises at Summer Game Fest Live was the announcement of Ubisoft Montpellier’s upcoming game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This new addition to the beloved series not only marks a return to its roots but also introduces a significant change by embracing the 2D style that the franchise started with.

Going Back to 2D:
To understand the motivations behind this decision, an interview was conducted with Mounir Radi, the game director of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Radi explained, “For us at Ubisoft Montpellier, it’s not going back; it’s our expertise and ambition to return to the series’ roots in 2D platformers.” He further revealed his personal connection, stating, “I’m a big fan of Prince of Persia since 1989, and being fans of the Metroid genre, it felt natural to come back to our origins.”

Achieving 60 FPS on the Nintendo Switch:
In the interview, Radi also shed light on the team’s achievement of running Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at 60 frames per second (FPS) on the Nintendo Switch. He stated, “First and foremost, we wanted to develop a game that could run at 60 FPS on the Switch, and we are immensely proud of accomplishing that. It wasn’t an easy feat, but we made it happen.”

Release Details:
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is scheduled to launch on January 18, 2024, and will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This eagerly anticipated release will offer fans of the series a captivating and nostalgic experience in a refreshed 2D setting.

See also  Hoda's "Patented Dust-Free Space Capsule Film Artifact" removes dust with just one pull! iPhone 14 Film Zero Errors - Page 1 - Apple Discussions

Conclusion:
As Ubisoft Montpellier’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown reimagines the iconic series in a visually stunning 2D format, it brings excitement to fans who have been longing to revisit the franchise’s roots. The interview with Mounir Radi provides insights into the team’s motivations and the challenging process of achieving optimal performance on the Nintendo Switch. With its forthcoming release in January 2024, fans can eagerly anticipate an immersive and nostalgic journey through the enchanting world of Persia once again.

You may also like

unable to delete account lose profile…

eCommerce Selle Italia, the word to BigCommerce and...

Recapping the First 6 Episodes of Mission: Impossible...

because it’s big news

Sega Temporarily Withdraws from Crypto and Blockchain Gaming,...

iWork for iCloud Apple Incident Resolved: THIS issue...

Stream Deck Plus: Designed for streaming but suitable...

Sony to Launch Affordable PlayStation 5 Slim: Rumors...

Markta and the store: Theresa goes offline

Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Coin: Will prices go up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy