Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Takes a Leap Back to 2D Platforming

One of the biggest surprises at Summer Game Fest Live was the announcement of Ubisoft Montpellier’s upcoming game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This new addition to the beloved series not only marks a return to its roots but also introduces a significant change by embracing the 2D style that the franchise started with.

To understand the motivations behind this decision, an interview was conducted with Mounir Radi, the game director of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Radi explained, “For us at Ubisoft Montpellier, it’s not going back; it’s our expertise and ambition to return to the series’ roots in 2D platformers.” He further revealed his personal connection, stating, “I’m a big fan of Prince of Persia since 1989, and being fans of the Metroid genre, it felt natural to come back to our origins.”

In the interview, Radi also shed light on the team’s achievement of running Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at 60 frames per second (FPS) on the Nintendo Switch. He stated, “First and foremost, we wanted to develop a game that could run at 60 FPS on the Switch, and we are immensely proud of accomplishing that. It wasn’t an easy feat, but we made it happen.”

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is scheduled to launch on January 18, 2024, and will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This eagerly anticipated release will offer fans of the series a captivating and nostalgic experience in a refreshed 2D setting.

As Ubisoft Montpellier’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown reimagines the iconic series in a visually stunning 2D format, it brings excitement to fans who have been longing to revisit the franchise’s roots. The interview with Mounir Radi provides insights into the team’s motivations and the challenging process of achieving optimal performance on the Nintendo Switch. With its forthcoming release in January 2024, fans can eagerly anticipate an immersive and nostalgic journey through the enchanting world of Persia once again.

