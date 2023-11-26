Prison Architect 2 was rated in Korea – Sina Hong Kong

Prison Architect 2 Rated in South Korea

The highly-anticipated sequel to the popular game Prison Architect has been rated in South Korea, sparking excitement among fans. The game, which has not yet been officially announced, was deemed suitable for “juvelines” by the Korean Game Rating and Management Board.

According to reports from Eurogamer, the link to the game’s rating is no longer active, leading to speculation about the validity of the rating. However, a Twitter user by the name of Kurakasis managed to take a screenshot of the rating and shared it online for fans to see.

The timing of this rating has led to speculation about a potential announcement of Prison Architect 2 at next month’s The Game Awards. This year marks the eighth anniversary of the original game’s launch, and it has been four years since it exited Steam Early Access. The final update for the original game, the Sunset Update, was released in May of this year.

In a review of the original Prison Architect, it was stated that the game “brings new ideas and a new setting to a tired genre. The innovation on offer here keeps the game fresh and rewards players for their investment, even as it faces A serious challenge and a serious atmosphere.”

Fans of the original game are eagerly awaiting any news about the potential sequel and are hopeful that an announcement will come soon. The rating in South Korea has only added to the anticipation surrounding Prison Architect 2.

Share this: Facebook

X

