Prison Architect 2 was rated – in South Korea

Prison Architect 2 Rated in South Korea, Sequel Announcement Imminent

The highly anticipated sequel to the popular prison simulation game, Prison Architect, has been rated in South Korea. The game, which has not yet been officially announced, was rated as suitable for “juvelines” by the Korean Game Rating and Management Board.

According to Eurogamer, the link to the game’s rating is no longer accessible, sparking speculation among fans of the series. However, a Twitter user named Kurakasis managed to take a screenshot of the rating and share it online, confirming the news.

It remains unclear when the developers of Prison Architect will officially announce the sequel, but many are hopeful that next month’s The Game Awards will provide the perfect opportunity for the big reveal. This year marks the eighth anniversary of the original game’s launch, and it has been four years since it exited Steam Early Access. The game’s final update, known as the Sunset Update, was released in May of this year.

In a review of the original Prison Architect, it was said, “Overall, Prison Architect is a very good game that brings new ideas and a new setting to a tired genre. The innovation on offer here keeps the game fresh and rewards players for their investment, even as it faces a serious challenge and a serious atmosphere.”

Fans of the series are eagerly awaiting more news about the sequel and are hopeful for an official announcement in the near future.

