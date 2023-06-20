Privacy Control and Mute Calls: two new useful functions arrive on WhatsApp

With Mark Zuckerberg’s usual (at least in Europe) morning post, Meta announced a couple of features for WhatsApp that should offer “even more privacy and control”because “now you can automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts”, as written by the number one of the company.

The news, which are already available for everyone also in Italyare grouped under the item Privacy of the menu Settings (top right in the app).

How to use Privacy Control and Mute Calls

When you first log in, there is a at the top of the page banner that invites you to make a Privacy control (which in turn includes the ability to silence calls from strangers), so that “everyone knows the protection options available on WhatsApp”.

If you start it, you navigate through a couple of screens that allow you to determine who can add us to Groupswhether and how to grant permission to geolocationwhich contacts are blocked and precisely allow them or not calls from contacts that you don’t have in your address book.

All options (including the latter) are repeated individually in the section Privacy of the app, therefore they can be modified at a later time: that relating to Mute calls from unknown numbers it simply consists of a flag to enable or disable.

What is the WhatsApp call filter for?

The idea, as explained by Meta, is to “ensure even more privacy and control over incoming calls” and to help “automatically filter spam calls, scams and incoming calls from unknown people, ensuring greater protection”.

In practice, if someone we don’t have in our address book calls us via WhatsApp, the phone will not ring and we will not be disturbed by a notification; however, the missed calls will be visible in the call list (of WhatsApp, of course), so as to be able to verify them if necessary.

It should be noted that this is a less refined and evolved protection compared to that offered (for example) by the Google Call Filter. But it’s still an interesting step in the right direction.

