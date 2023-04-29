Privacy guarantor and stop to ChatGPT-5, what changes for developers

Since last January we addressed the implications that the use of ChatGPT could have for developers and tech companies, it seems already a decade. Since then in fact to the version ChatGPT-3.5 she took over ChatGPT-4, which added the ability to “read” images and videos as well as texts to generate content. A few days after the release of the new version, the provision of the Italian Guarantor for the protection of personal data arrived on 30 March 2023 followed by the closure of the system decided by OpenAI on our territory. Despite the heated debate that this fact has aroused, polarizing the alignments between those who argue that limits cannot be placed on technological innovation and those who believe that greater regulation is needed on the matter, the next upgrade to ChatGPT-5.

Ma Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI and current CEO of the non-profit organization that gave birth to ChatGPT, said that no further version of the AI ​​model is currently planned. He said it on April 14 on the occasion of an event organized by MIT, responding controversially to the letter on an AI moratorium which also includes among its signatories Elon Muskthe same entrepreneur who had contributed to the birth of OpenAI and then decided to abandon the project.

Why does Elon Musk want a moratorium on artificial intelligence?

Among the rumors circulating about the reasons that would have prompted Musk to ask for a six-month “pause for reflection”, some are inclined to believe that the invitation is not disinterested. Rumors confirmed by his recent interview with Fox News in which he does not hide that he is working on “TruthGPT”, an alternative to ChatGPT. And since he lags behind the competition, he is trying hard to slow down the development of the most advanced model of generative AI. After all, in a tweet dated February 17th he wrote: “OpenAI was created as an open source company (that’s why I called it “Open” AI) and a non-profit to counterbalance Google, but now it has become a closed source, profit-making company de facto controlled by Microsoft. That’s not what I meant”.

Beyond the real intentions that move the tycoon in inviting a temporary stop, it is useful to understand what are the consequences of a possible slowdown on the experimentation around the chatbot. In particular, these consequences must be analyzed for all those companies that had begun to use it within their development processes or to support their offer of IT solutions. According to Maximilian Bakifounder and CEO of Besquarean innovative SME from Padua that adopts Agile Scrum methodologies in its projects, there are no substantial changes for those who make professional use of ChatGPT.

No changes for developers and tech companies

Neither the intervention of the Guarantor nor the statements of Altman have dissuaded the developers from continuing to test the functionality of the system. At the moment the Italian interface open to the public has been blocked (a block that can be easily circumvented via VPN), but this does not prevent us from continuing to use the API, connectors with which to connect your solution with ChatGPT. It is the same OpenAI site, among other things, that has opened a waiting list to build a community made up of developers of plugin and developer able to integrate plugins with third parties via API. The ones currently available, which can collect data from external sites, are Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram and Zapier. To which is added one to interpret code and another to get updated information from the Internet.

“Two approaches need to be distinguished to take advantage of ChatGPT,” Baki points out. In the first of these approaches, which is aimed at end users, the chatbot is asked to write on any topic based on the inputs entered. In the second, “non-trivial technical skills are assumed. For this OpenAI for example has a guide that explains how to do indexing. Another matter is the training operation, which is very expensive”.

Not only ChatGPT, open source projects

It is on the enhancement of this side that Sam Altman has set the stakes regarding the update towards ChatGPT-5. “The interesting aspect however is that there is not only ChatGPT and open source initiatives such as those linked to GitHub in which a community has gathered numerous tools in this sense” Baki continues. The well-known hosting service for software projects had announced the launch of March 23, 2023 Copilot Xthe assistant based on the GPT-4 model that should help you write code in an even simpler and more automated way than its predecessor Copilot.

The basic idea is to delegate to algorithms those operations that weigh down the work of developers, as emphasized by the CEO of GitHub, Thomas Dohmke: “With AI available at every stage, we can radically redefine developer productivity. We’re reducing manual and routine tasks and making complex work easier throughout the developer lifecycle. In this way, we allow you to focus your creativity on the big picture: building the innovation of tomorrow and accelerating human progress, today”.

Waiting for the “killer application” that will make an avalanche

Two years after Copilot’s debut, the CEO claims he can already write 46% of the code and help developers code faster by up to 55%. Now, with the adoption of the GPT-4 model, we are introducing chat and voice for Copilot X, bringing these capabilities to pull requests, command line and documents to answer project questions.

It should be remembered that GitHub has been owned by Microsoft since 2018. Which could justify Elon Musk’s statement on the dominance of the Redmond giant and its ubiquitous presence, wherever the new frontiers of artificial intelligence are being explored. One thing is certain. The trend to use ChatGPT or image generators like DALL-E seems unstoppable. And this trend invests any field, including that of software development and the core business of tech companies. No disqualification measure or contrary movement of opinion will be able to stop it. Massimiliano Baki is also convinced that if the latest generation AI then contributes to the birth of a “killer application that solves a company’s problem”, then the avalanche of implementations will be truly unstoppable.