Privacy guarantor asks TikTok for information about China’s alleged access to data

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Privacy Guarantor asked TikTok for information regarding the statements of a former executive of the Byte Dance Company, reported by the press, relating to an alleged access to users’ personal data by the Chinese Communist Party. “Considering that the news refers to an alleged illicit communication of personal data by TikTok to the same party, an activity firmly excluded by the Company even on the occasion of recent institutional meetings on the subject, the Guarantor – explains a note from the Authority itself – invited the latter to provide its observations on what was reported and on the possible involvement of TikTok Technology Ltd, in the transmission of data of users, including Italian and European ones, to the Chinese government authorities”.

The response to the Authority – concludes the note – must be received within 15 days of receipt of the request.