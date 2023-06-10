Home » Privacy guarantor asks TikTok for information about China’s alleged access to data
Technology

Privacy guarantor asks TikTok for information about China’s alleged access to data

by admin
Privacy guarantor asks TikTok for information about China’s alleged access to data

The Privacy Guarantor asked TikTok for information regarding the statements of a former executive of the Byte Dance Company, reported by the press, relating to an alleged access to users’ personal data by the Chinese Communist Party. “Considering that the news refers to an alleged illicit communication of personal data by TikTok to the same party, an activity firmly excluded by the Company even on the occasion of recent institutional meetings on the subject, the Guarantor – explains a note from the Authority itself – invited the latter to provide its observations on what was reported and on the possible involvement of TikTok Technology Ltd, in the transmission of data of users, including Italian and European ones, to the Chinese government authorities”.

The response to the Authority – concludes the note – must be received within 15 days of receipt of the request.

Find out more
See also  Amazon Music Unlimited: How to get 3 free months!

You may also like

Netflix blocks sharing but sets record for new...

Tre valide alternative a iCloud per iPhone e...

“Dragon Among Men 7: The Legendary Hero Nameless”...

IBM Spectrum Protect: High Risk IT Vulnerability! Multiple...

[watchOS 10 Beta Download]Beta Update and Upgrade Skills...

9. June 2023

The Tunguska event is the largest asteroid impact...

This is what the mini solar system from...

Acer SpatialLabs View Pro screen officially arrives in...

With a gentle kick in the buttocks: Mercedes-AMG...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy