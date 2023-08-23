Privacy Guarantor: “Stop the dissemination of the video of sexual violence in Palermo”. The sanctions provided

Anyone who shares the video of the sexual violence in Palermo violates European data protection legislation. And, in addition to the criminal aspect, he risks a fine that can reach tens of thousands of euros. The Privacy Guarantor has issued a warning against Telegram and the users who are currently looking for and sharing the video of the events of last July 7, when a group of boys raped a 19-year-old girl at the Foro Italico, in Palermo.

It is on Telegram that users search for the video. The spread from channel to channel

“The provision was issued against Telegram because we understand that users are looking for the video there. But it is not excluded that it could be extended to other platforms”, comments Guido Scorza of the college of the Privacy Guarantor to our newspaper. Thousands of users on Telegram in these hours are looking for the video to watch it. And the images may bounce from channel to channel.

“In addition to the criminal aspect of the dissemination, that video is a violation of privacy. It goes against the GDPR. It cannot be disclosed to the public. In fact, for the victim of violence, video publication is not only a second violence but risks becoming perpetual. From the girl’s perspective, the release of that video is dramatic. If they don’t stop sharing immediately, she will be forced to relive that violence for years,” she adds.

“Then there is a second aspect, even if it is more uncomfortable at the moment. That video is also detrimental to the privacy and dignity of those who are still accused today, although they have already confessed and are destined to be sentenced. Their reintegration into society, when they finish serving their sentence, will be virtually impossible”, continues Scorza.

The fines for those who share it on Telegram. Whoever looks at it is not punishable

From the point of view of the violation of the GDPR, those who risk the most are those who upload and disseminate the video. Who sees it, less. “The applicability threshold of the GDPR is always linked to a use that goes beyond the personal end. However inappropriate the use of the content is, it remains outside the ambit of European legislation”, continues the lawyer.

The provision of the Guarantor would require whoever uploads that video to cancel the footage in the first place. Then an economic sanction, which varies in relation to whoever does it: “There is no figure established a priori. The sanction is of a dissuasive nature. If a student does it, for example, he could pay between 5 and 10 thousand euros. A professional, or someone with considerable assets, much more, even 50,000 euros ”, he concludes.

