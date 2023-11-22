Privacy, the Guarantor opens an investigation into data collection for artificial intelligence

The Privacy Guarantor has launched a fact-finding investigation into public and private websites to verify the adoption of adequate security measures to prevent the collection of personal data to train artificial intelligence algorithms. The investigation concerns all data controllers, public or private, who operate in Italy or who offer services in Italy, and who make personal data available online which can also be accessed by the “spiders” of AI platforms.

Many AI platforms use webscraping to collect, for various purposes, enormous quantities of data, including personal data, published for specific purposes (news, administrative transparency, etc.) on websites managed by public and private entities.

The Guarantor for the protection of personal data invites interested trade associations, consumer associations, experts and representatives of the academic world to send their comments and contributions on the adopted and possible security measures against the massive collection of personal data for algorithms , at [email protected], within 60 days from the date of publication of the consultation notice on the Authority’s website.

After the fact-finding investigation, the Authority will be able to adopt the necessary measures, even on an urgent basis.

The Italian Guarantor had recently blocked access to ChatGPT for privacy reasons, observing that the popular OpenAi chatbot collected and processed the personal data of Italian users without adequate information and without a valid legal basis. Furthermore, the Guarantor had criticized the fact that ChatGPT can produce inaccurate information about people, places or facts, without adequate risk management. The ChatGPT block was imposed at the end of March 2023 and lifted at the end of April 2023, after OpenAI implemented some changes to comply with the conditions imposed by the Guarantor, including greater transparency on data processing, the possibility for users to choose whether or not to allow their conversations to be used to train ChatGPT algorithms and controls to protect children under 13.

