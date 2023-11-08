Pro-Ject Introduces New Vinyl-Related Products: Tube Box DS3 B and MC Step Up Box Series

Pro-Ject Releases Three New Vinyl-Related Products

Pro-Ject, known for their Box series of audio products, has recently launched three new vinyl-related products, including the Tube Box DS3 B phono stage and the brand’s first step-up transformer products, the high-end model MC Step Up Box DS3 B and the entry-level model MC Step Up Box S3.

The Tube Box DS3 B is a dual-mono phono stage with a vacuum tube output stage, offering a unique charm and rich functionality. Users can adjust the load, gain, and other settings on the panel to easily match any specific phono cartridge. Additionally, it provides XLR balanced inputs and outputs for cleaner and lower-noise output.

The step-up transformer products, MC Step Up Box DS3 B and MC Step Up Box S3, aim to increase the output of the MC cartridge to a level comparable to that of the MM cartridge. They use passive circuits, providing a simpler signal path and purer sound. The high-end version, MC Step Up Box DS3 B, boasts special XLR balanced inputs and outputs, a built-in Lundahl LL1678 transformer, and a selectable boost ratio, while the entry-level version, MC Step Up Box S3, offers RCA inputs and outputs and utilizes a 1:16 fixed booster ratio.

These new products are set to be launched in Europe at the end of the month, with prices ranging from $549 to $1,299 US dollars, or approximately $4,280 to $10,150 Hong Kong dollars. Pro-Ject’s commitment to innovation and high-quality audio products continues to make waves in the industry.

Share this: Facebook

X

