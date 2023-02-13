Cybercriminal group Killnet has claimed responsibility for an attack on NATO’s computer network. In a message shared on one of its Telegram channels, the group announced a massive Ddos offensive on NATO. Ddos attacks – Denial of service attack – takes place in coordinated tens of thousands of attempts to access sites simultaneously, causing their servers to collapse. An attack in itself easy, but powerful.

NATO has not confirmed at the moment that it has been the target of attacks. The only confirmations for now come from the group’s claims and thousands of reports on social media. All say that in the last few hours several NATO sites have been unreachable, including that of the NATO Special Operations Forces headquarters (Nshq), news reported and confirmed by the British Telegraph.

Killnet is a group also known in Italy. He was considered one of those responsible for the hacker attack that brought the Senate website, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health to their knees in Italy last May. A very active group on social media, where it alternates announcements of completed attacks with pro-Russian propaganda messages. Killnet last May 16 had declared total cyber war on Italy. War that took shape at the beginning with rather sensational actions.

In addition to Italy, Killnet was able to take several institutional sites linked to the German Bundestag offline. Those were the weeks of questioning and answering with Anonymous, which on the other side had declared war on Putin’s Russia. Actions gradually diminished, while week after week we realized that the information war was gradually giving up all the ground to the war waged. To bombs and tanks. This action, if confirmed, could turn the lights back on cyber warfare.