Problems for Aruba.it, many sites hosted by the company are unreachable

Several reports received by Downdetector, the platform that monitors the correct functioning of mobile phone operators and numerous digital services, highlight a malfunction of the Aruba.it platform dedicated to web hosting and email management, including PECs.

To these are added the posts of some users on social networks, according to which many domains registered on Aruba would be unreachable. And other services related to Aruba servers would not be functional. The hashtag #arubadown, on Twitter/X, collects reports of this type.

The Aruba servers are down and guess which server the provincial school office uses? #arubadown — Freddie ?? (@FreddieTee) August 31, 2023

Confirmation of the disservice came later from Aruba itself, which on social media at 6 pm this afternoon admitted a “temporary technical problem being resolved”. The official website of Aruba, aruba.it, is instead accessible.

Due to a momentary technical problem, we are having difficulties accessing some services. The regular functionality of our panels is being resolved. Updates at https://t.co/cHoI6siizj — Aruba S.p.A. (@Arubait) August 31, 2023

Aruba SpA, often known as Aruba.it, is an Italian company specializing in the provision of web hosting, cloud computing, and Internet-related services. Founded in 1994, Aruba is one of the leading Internet service providers in Italy and in Europe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

