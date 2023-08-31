Home » Problems for Aruba.it, many sites hosted by the company are unreachable
Technology

Problems for Aruba.it, many sites hosted by the company are unreachable

by admin
Problems for Aruba.it, many sites hosted by the company are unreachable

Several reports received by Downdetector, the platform that monitors the correct functioning of mobile phone operators and numerous digital services, highlight a malfunction of the Aruba.it platform dedicated to web hosting and email management, including PECs.

To these are added the posts of some users on social networks, according to which many domains registered on Aruba would be unreachable. And other services related to Aruba servers would not be functional. The hashtag #arubadown, on Twitter/X, collects reports of this type.

Confirmation of the disservice came later from Aruba itself, which on social media at 6 pm this afternoon admitted a “temporary technical problem being resolved”. The official website of Aruba, aruba.it, is instead accessible.

Aruba SpA, often known as Aruba.it, is an Italian company specializing in the provision of web hosting, cloud computing, and Internet-related services. Founded in 1994, Aruba is one of the leading Internet service providers in Italy and in Europe.

See also  Fighting Special Attack 2 players found that a certain virtual item in the game is more expensive than the real world peripheral goods

You may also like

Diablo IV Launches with Exciting Discounts and Bonus...

sense or nonsense? Restart on Android phones and...

Not only ChatGpt: with Ernie Bot (and the...

The Rise of Game Player Spending: Mobile Gaming...

Apple to Unveil New AirPods Pro with USB-C...

Blackbird Interactive Lays Off Over 40 Employees Amid...

Autonomous drone flies away from pilots

Apple to Receive First Shipments of iPhone 15...

So Samsung uses artificial intelligence to reduce hi-tech...

BitSummit: Showcasing Indie Games and Embracing External Talent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy