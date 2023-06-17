problems with the media, reports also for Facebook and Instagram

If on the Italian evening of 16 June 2023 you are having problems communicating with other people on WhatsApp via audio messages, images or media in general, you are not alone. In fact, there are many reports on the Web of users unable to make use of certain features related to the instant messaging app.

The problem seems to have started around 21:00 Italian of June 16, 2023, at least according to what can be seen on the Downdetector portal, well known when it comes to quickly collecting reports regarding disservices related to what the big players in the Tech world offer.

In fact, it didn’t take too many minutes to collect thousands of reports from Italy (at the time of writing there are already over 6000). But the problem is global and taking a look at the reports on Downdetector.com it seems that users are currently experiencing problems with the other main Meta-related services as well.

In fact, there are a good number of related reports also to Facebook and Instagram, so if you encounter problems relating to the two popular social networks, you now know that everything related to Meta would seem to be experiencing “difficulties” on the Italian evening of June 16, 2023. In short, now you know you are not alone. In any case, for now everything is silent on an official level, at least as regards, for example, theWhatsApp Twitter account.