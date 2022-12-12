Without the extreme gravity of the solar core, creating plasma on Earth requires temperatures much higher than those found in the Sun, up to 150 million degrees. The heat is generated through powerful magnets, shooting high-energy particles into the reactor and electrocuting them with high-frequency laser waves.

The atoms of two isotopes of hydrogen are thus squeezed together, to overcome the force that normally repels two atomic nuclei. When the two nuclei collide, they fuse to form a helium nucleus, releasing the neutrons.

From there on, everything is easier. The hot neutrons that escape the plasma are captured in the liquid metal, to power a heat exchanger and produce energy. The breakthrough in the United States starts from a process called inertial confinement fusion, which involves bombarding a tiny ball of hydrogen plasma with the world‘s largest laser, in an environment heated by very strong external pressure, like in a full party of people dancing, where the room gets smaller and smaller. In general, fusion research focuses on a different approach, known as magnetic confinement fusion, in which hydrogen fuel is held in place by powerful electromagnets.

Iter is also based on this technology, the largest research project in history, in which 35 nations are working in the South of France on a gigantic 25 billion dollar reactor, which should be assembled by next year.

Very strong private investments are also focusing on the energy of the stars: from Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos, all the big investors are running towards what Stephen Hawking called humanity’s most promising technology. Hence a wave of startups, supported by some of the best minds in the world, seeking to accelerate results by exploring alternative routes, new shapes and more agile reactors, also thanks to 3D printing and artificial intelligence technologies, which allow to quickly create and test new versions.