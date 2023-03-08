Home Technology Product tester wanted: Sharp SJ-BA09RMXLC-EU, fridge freezer
Technology

Product tester wanted: Sharp SJ-BA09RMXLC-EU, fridge freezer

by admin
Product tester wanted: Sharp SJ-BA09RMXLC-EU, fridge freezer

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are four Sharp fridge/freezer combinations to test.

What awaits you?

The Sharp SJ-BA09RMXLC-EU fridge/freezer combination is ideal for medium-sized households with a total capacity of 295 litres. The 207-litre refrigerator has three shelves made of safety glass, a fruit/vegetable drawer with a cover plate and three AdaptLift door compartments for clearly arranged storage of fresh food and drinks.

Summary:

  • 4x Sharp SJ-BA09RMXLC-EU fridge freezer
  • Closing date: 03/14/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.

4.5
2
votes

Article Rating

See also  Destiny 2 Expansion, Mafia, World Of Oreos And The Evil Dead Are PS Plus Freebies For February - Gamereactor

You may also like

Sonos Era 300 introduced: New flagship speaker

Fashion Police Squad Review – Gamereactor

Oracle Berkeley DB at risk: New IT vulnerability...

It is rumored that “GTA6” will be launched...

I’m done with women’s day

Halli and Elon Musk’s sense of life

PS5 Firmware Update Adds Discord Feature – Gamereactor

sustainable supply chains

What is Project Clover, TikTok’s answer to the...

Dark and Darker will have monetization

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy