Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are four Sharp fridge/freezer combinations to test.
What awaits you?
The Sharp SJ-BA09RMXLC-EU fridge/freezer combination is ideal for medium-sized households with a total capacity of 295 litres. The 207-litre refrigerator has three shelves made of safety glass, a fruit/vegetable drawer with a cover plate and three AdaptLift door compartments for clearly arranged storage of fresh food and drinks.
Summary:
- 4x Sharp SJ-BA09RMXLC-EU fridge freezer
- Closing date: 03/14/2023 (11 a.m.)
How can you participate?
- This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
- Test the product within 14 days.
- Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
