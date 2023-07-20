Home » Product testers wanted: case fan sets from Corsair
Product testers wanted: case fan sets from Corsair

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are ten colorful Corsair case fan sets to test.

What awaits you?

Corsair’s starter kits illuminate the system from every angle. A magnetic levitation bearing ensures less friction, longer service life and minimal noise. In the iCUE LINK ecosystem, fans connect with just one cable to the included iCUE LINK system hub for a cleaner system with fewer cables.

Summary:

5x Corsair iCUE QX120 RGB Starter-Kit 120mm (schwarz)

5x Corsair iCUE QX140 RGB Starter Kit 140mm (black)

Closing date: 07/26/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.

