Product testers wanted: cases from be quiet!

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of 10 PC cases from be quiet! to test the product.

What awaits you?

The be quiet! Dark Base Pro 901 is a big tower case that is fully geared towards performance and flexibility. The housing offers plenty of space for all component constellations that you can imagine. With the built-in Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM fans, this gentle giant is also whisper-quiet. The front can be equipped with a radiator up to 420 mm in size. Additional fans can be installed in various positions, even on the side panel. Discreet ARGB lighting on the front and the PSU cover also ensure its stylish look. Special feature: An integrated charging station for wireless charging of Qi-enabled end devices.

Summary

10 x be quiet! Dark Base Pro 901, PC case

Closing date: 09.08.2023 (11.00 a.m.)

How can you participate?

This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product evaluation for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product afterwards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

