Product testers wanted: Endorfy gaming keyboards

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of 60 Endorgy gaming keyboards to test.

What awaits you?

The mechanical gaming keyboards from Endorgy score with a compact layout, high-quality switches and colorful RGB lighting. The switches have a service life of up to 70 million keystrokes and, thanks to how-swap technology, can also be exchanged for alternative 3- or 5-pole switches if desired.

Summary:

10x ENDORFY Thock TKL Wireless Pudding (schwarz, DE-Layout, Kailh BOX Brown)

10x ENDORFY Thock TKL Pudding Onyx White (weiß, DE-Layout, Kailh RGB Brown)

10x ENDORFY Thock Compact Wireless Pudding (schwarz, DE-Layout, Kailh BOX Red)

10x ENDORFY Thock Compact Wireless Pudding (schwarz, DE-Layout, Kailh BOX Black)

10x ENDORFY Thock 75% Wireless Onyx White (weiß, DE-Layout, Kailh BOX Black)

10x ENDORFY Thock 75% Wireless (schwarz, DE-Layout, Kailh BOX Black)

Closing date: 06.09.2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product evaluation for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product afterwards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

