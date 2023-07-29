Product testers wanted: Enermax power supplies

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of 25 power supplies from Enermax to test.

What awaits you?

The Enermax REVOLUTION DFX is a compact, fully modular 80 PLUS Gold certified PC power supply. The intelligent fan control keeps the PSU fan in passive mode up to 20% load, which ensures very quiet operation. The stable single +12V rail of the REVOLUTION DFX can also cope with high current peaks from the CPU or graphics card without the system having to be switched off immediately. With a depth of only 14 cm, it is compact and compatible with almost every common gaming case.

This time the 850W ATX30 and the 1,050W ATX30 variants are available for product testing.

Summary:

15x Enermax Revolution D.F.X 850W ATX30

10x Enermax Revolution D.F.X 1050W ATX30

Closing date: 02.08.2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.

