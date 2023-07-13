Product testers wanted: Enermax water cooling systems

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at Techrush. This time there are a total of 30 water cooling systems from Enermax to test.

What awaits you?

The Enermax Aquafusion ADV 360mm ARGB water cooling is an all-in-one CPU water cooling that features the ENERMAX patented dual chamber design, the Central Coolant Inlet (CCI) and the Shunt Channel Technology (SCT ) has a longer service life, as well as faster heat transfer. The infinite specular reflection in the ARGB water block creates a spectacular look.

Summary:

8x Enermax Aquafusion ADV 360mm (schwarz)

4x Enermax Aquafusion ADV 360mm (white)

12x Enermax Aquafusion ADV 240mm (schwarz)

6x Enermax Aquafusion ADV 240mm (white)

Closing date: 07/19/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

The links below will take you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.

