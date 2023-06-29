Home » Product testers wanted for the 920 ergonomic wireless mouse!
Technology

Product testers wanted for the 920 ergonomic wireless mouse!

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are eight ergonomic wireless mice from HP to test.

What awaits you?

The HP 920 Ergonomic Wireless Vertical Mouse is designed to give your hand a more relaxed, more natural upright position when clicking, dragging, and scrolling. Whether working on project details, editing holiday photos or completing daily tasks, the detachable palm rest offers optimal comfort for every activity.

Summary:

8x HP 920 Ergonomic Wireless Mouse (Black)

Closing date: 06.07.2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.

