Product testers wanted: GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 5000E SSD

10
Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of ten SSDs from Gigabyte Aorus to test.
What awaits you?
The AORUS Gen4 5000E SSD uses the very fast PCI-Express 4.0 x4 interface. It offers read/write performance of up to 5,000/4,600 MB/s and high reliability. In addition, the SSD features TRIM support and advanced error correction technologies to enable optimized data performance and integrity.
Summary:
- 5x GIGABYTE SSD 1TB 5.0/4.6 5000E NVMe M.2 GIG
- 5x GIGABYTE SSD 500GB 5.0/3.8 5000E NVMe M.2 GIG
- Closing date: 05/19/2023 (11 a.m.)
How can you participate?
- The links below will take you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
- Test the product within 14 days.
- Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.