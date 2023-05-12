Home » Product testers wanted: GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 5000E SSD
Technology

Product testers wanted: GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 5000E SSD

by admin
Product testers wanted: GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 5000E SSD

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of ten SSDs from Gigabyte Aorus to test.

What awaits you?

The AORUS Gen4 5000E SSD uses the very fast PCI-Express 4.0 x4 interface. It offers read/write performance of up to 5,000/4,600 MB/s and high reliability. In addition, the SSD features TRIM support and advanced error correction technologies to enable optimized data performance and integrity.

Summary:

  • 5x GIGABYTE SSD 1TB 5.0/4.6 5000E NVMe M.2 GIG
  • 5x GIGABYTE SSD 500GB 5.0/3.8 5000E NVMe M.2 GIG
  • Closing date: 05/19/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • The links below will take you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
See also  To avoid falling prices, NVIDIA may adjust the supply of GeForce RTX 4070 chips

You may also like

VMware vRealize Operations: Warning of new IT vulnerability

See dinosaurs and angels?Supernatural events encountered by astronauts...

Junior startup promotes eco-awareness in elementary schools

The iOS version supports Matter smart home devices...

5th Open Search Symposium #ossym23 – Call for...

Apple is the only major mobile phone brand...

ClimateTech: Scholz relies entirely on offshore wind energy

With the help of AI, the P map...

Microsoft Bing Chat now available to everyone –...

Quick hands-on with Pixel Tablet, setting the tone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy