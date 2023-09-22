Product testers wanted: Gigabyte GS27 series, gaming monitors

Welcome to a new round #TestRateKeep. This time there are nine gaming monitors from Gigabyte to test.

What awaits you?

The GS27 series from Gigabyte scores with a fast refresh rate of 170 Hertz and low response times. Perfect for competitive gaming! Depending on the model, the 27-inch displays have a resolution of Full HD or WQHD. Support for AMD FreeSync completes the overall package. You can find further information about the different models at ALTERNATE.

Summary:

3x GIGABYTE GS27F, Gaming-Monitor

3x GIGABYTE GS27Q, Gaming-Monitor

3x GIGABYTE GS27QC, Gaming-Monitor

Deadline for participation: September 29, 2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

This link will take you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and then keep the product.

