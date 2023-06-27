Product testers wanted: Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex Duo

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are three headsets from Jabra to test.

What awaits you?

The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex is a next-generation professional wireless headset with premium sound and exceptional comfort. Thanks to the groundbreaking foldable design, it fits easily in any pocket and allows flexible working on the go.

Summary:

3x Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex Duo, Headset (schwarz)

Closing date: 04.07.2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.

