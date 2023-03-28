Home Technology Product testers wanted: Jabra Speak2 55, speakerphone
Product testers wanted: Jabra Speak2 55, speakerphone

by admin
Product testers wanted: Jabra Speak2 55, speakerphone

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are three speakerphones from Jabra to test.

What awaits you?

The Jabra Speak2 55 is a full-duplex speakerphone that is ideal for online meetings, conferences and the like and, with a battery life of up to 12 hours, doesn’t lose your breath even during the longest meeting.

Summary:

  • 3x Jabra Speak2 55 (black)
  • Closing date: 4/4/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
