11
Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are three speakerphones from Jabra to test.
What awaits you?
The Jabra Speak2 55 is a full-duplex speakerphone that is ideal for online meetings, conferences and the like and, with a battery life of up to 12 hours, doesn’t lose your breath even during the longest meeting.
Summary:
- 3x Jabra Speak2 55 (black)
- Closing date: 4/4/2023 (11 a.m.)
How can you participate?
- This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
- Test the product within 14 days.
- Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
See also [New Employees in Smart Manufacturing]Robot movements are so realistic that it makes people wonder if they are really going to work with "machine colleagues"! | TechOrange Technology News Orange