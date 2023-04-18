Product testers wanted: Microwaves from Sharp

4
Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of ten Sharp microwaves to test.
What awaits you?
The Sharp Microwave RBG232TM/TB is particularly suitable for cooking food quickly. With a 23 liter stainless steel cooking chamber, the RBG232TM offers enough space. 10 power levels always ensure optimal results when preparing food. In addition, its reflective surface gives every kitchen a modern and elegant look.
Summary:
- 5x Sharp RBG232TM (silber)
- 5x Sharp RBG232TB (schwarz)
- Closing date: 04/25/2023 (11 a.m.)
How can you participate?
- This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and cross your fingers!
- Test the product within 14 days.
- Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
