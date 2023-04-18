Home » Product testers wanted: Microwaves from Sharp
Technology

Product testers wanted: Microwaves from Sharp

by admin
Product testers wanted: Microwaves from Sharp

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of ten Sharp microwaves to test.

What awaits you?

The Sharp Microwave RBG232TM/TB is particularly suitable for cooking food quickly. With a 23 liter stainless steel cooking chamber, the RBG232TM offers enough space. 10 power levels always ensure optimal results when preparing food. In addition, its reflective surface gives every kitchen a modern and elegant look.

Summary:

  • 5x Sharp RBG232TM (silber)
  • 5x Sharp RBG232TB (schwarz)
  • Closing date: 04/25/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and cross your fingers!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
See also  Valve will frequently update the "Steam Regional Pricing Suggestions" data to keep up with changes in foreign exchange rates | 4Gamers

You may also like

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 becomes more fashionable and...

Smart&Hack, the innovation talent, is on its way

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 becomes more fashionable and...

100-percent component inspection with microscopic resolution

A few questions about ChatGPT to the Privacy...

Enable Active Directory Recycle Bin | TECH FAQ

Redfall, Coffee Talk 2, and everything else coming...

A few questions about ChatGPT to the Privacy...

Waipu.tv with a 33 percent discount on packages...

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 debut: cheap and three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy