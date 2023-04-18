Product testers wanted: Microwaves from Sharp

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of ten Sharp microwaves to test.

What awaits you?

The Sharp Microwave RBG232TM/TB is particularly suitable for cooking food quickly. With a 23 liter stainless steel cooking chamber, the RBG232TM offers enough space. 10 power levels always ensure optimal results when preparing food. In addition, its reflective surface gives every kitchen a modern and elegant look.

Summary:

5x Sharp RBG232TM (silber)

Sharp RBG232TM (silber) 5x Sharp RBG232TB (schwarz)

Sharp RBG232TB (schwarz) Closing date: 04/25/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?