Product testers wanted: Rode microphones

Product testers wanted: Rode microphones

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of 20 microphones from Rode to test.

What awaits you?

The microphones score with high-resolution 24-bit digital conversion, high sensitivity for the finest nuances and excellent suppression of ambient noise. This makes them ideal for gamers and streamers. You can find more information directly at ALTERNATE.

Summary:

  • 10x Rode Microphones XCM-50
  • 10x Rode Microphones XDM-100
  • Closing date: 04/26/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
