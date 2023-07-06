Product testers wanted: Sharkoon office chair OfficePal C30

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are four Sharkoon office chairs to test.

What awaits you?

With integrated comfort functions such as head and lumbar support and an ergonomic design that can be adjusted from the backrest to the tilt angle, the OfficePal C30 office chair from Sharkoon is the perfect support for productive work in the office or in the home office. The mesh backrest ensures a particularly light and flexible seating experience, and the movement-enhancing rocking function rounds off the package.

Summary:

4x Sharkoon office chair OfficePal C30 (black)

Closing date: 07/13/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.

