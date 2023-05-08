Home » Product testers wanted: Sharkoon Rebel C50 RGB, tower case
Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are five PC cases from Sharkoon to test.

What awaits you?

Elegant in design, with modular installation options and fully designed for performance – that is the Sharkoon Rebel C50. The ATX case, which has a mesh front and numerous perforations, allows space for up to two 360 mm radiators or up to eleven 120 mm fans thanks to modular installation options. Even HDDs and SSDs can be modularly mounted on a mounting frame. A USB-C and a TRRS port on the top ensure future-proof connectivity.

Summary:

  • 5x Sharkoon Rebel C50 RGB
  • Closing date: 05/15/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
