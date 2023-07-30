Production Halted: Apple TV+’s ‘Silo’ Season 2 On Hold Indefinitely, Threatening ‘Foundation’ Season 3

Production on the second season of Apple TV+’s popular series “Silo” has hit a roadblock. The ongoing strike in Hollywood has caused the suspension of filming indefinitely. Initially, it was anticipated that there would be a one-week pause in production to accommodate set changes. However, Apple has now decided to extend the halt without specifying an end date.

Currently shooting at Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire, England, “Silo” stars the talented Rebecca Ferguson as an engineer-turned-sheriff navigating a Silo that serves as a sanctuary for humanity amid the threat of a dystopian future. The series delves into secrets that have the potential to shake the very foundations of Silo.

As the strike continues, another acclaimed Apple show, “Foundation,” faces potential disruptions. According to Deadline, production for the third season of “Foundation” may also be halted midway through filming. The strike is casting an uncertain shadow over the future of the hit science fiction series.

“Silo” and “Foundation” are both highly anticipated shows that have garnered a considerable fan base. Apple TV+ subscribers eagerly await updates on when production will resume and if any adjustments to release schedules will be made as a result of the strike.

The ongoing strike in Hollywood has resulted in multiple productions being affected, with both film and television industries feeling its impact. The striking workers are demanding improved working conditions, better pay, and increased job security. The situation remains fluid, and negotiations between unions and studios are ongoing.

As the strike lingers on, fans of “Silo” and “Foundation” are left waiting to see their favorite shows return to the small screen. The fate of these popular series hangs in the balance, highlighting the significant issue that the entertainment industry is currently grappling with.

Have you been following “Silo” or “Foundation”? Stay tuned for more updates on the strike and the future of these hit Apple TV+ shows.

