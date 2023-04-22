Productivity grows thanks to augmented reality

TeamViewer integrated the Frontline Augmented Reality application into SAP Digital Manufacturing to optimize the performance of production activities on the shop floor using augmented reality. Users can now take advantage of TeamViewer Frontline’s AR-based work process management solutions to also reduce errors in the production process.

Reduction of dead times

The integration of TeamViewer’s AR-based solution allows you to work hands-free. Engineers and production line operators will be able to see all the information that falls within the workers’ field of vision, resulting in fewer errors and downtime, greater safety and faster onboarding training. Thanks to the power of new and emerging technologies, managed effectively, it is possible to obtain a constant flow of data between the worker and SAP Digital Manufacturing, analysis and process improvement. Plus greater visibility and the ability to monitor and improve performance. Sectors that are strongly regulated such as manufacturing, can benefit from sophisticated tracking, compliance and quality control mechanisms.

Productivity grows

Bernd Brandl, Chief Revenue Officer, Digital Supply Chain di SAP

The current macroeconomic dynamics require companies to carry out an in-depth assessment of each process. Companies that implement solutions that cover the entire value chain, therefore from planning to management, have an advantage in terms of efficiency and sustainability. And this thanks to the analysis and optimization of flows of data along the entire value chain. The recent integration of TeamViewer helps to obtain more efficient and resilient production processes, capable of delivering the best results and adapting quickly to external situations.

Improve processes