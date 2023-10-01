Professional development and continuing education | TechSmith

How to find or enable the right further education and training

The world of work is constantly changing these days. Professional training and further education are therefore becoming increasingly important: Hardly anyone can successfully master their entire working life without learning new things. The good news is: The great need for further education and training – whether online or on site – ensures that these days suitable offers for almost everyone. In addition, many further training opportunities are financially supported. We have written down for you here where you can find the right further training, what you should pay attention to when making your selection, where financial support is available and what role digital learning plays in further training.

What does further training bring? Benefits for employers and employees

Regardless of whether you have vocational training or a university degree: almost everyone comes to the point in their professional life when they look for further training or further education. Be it to open up new professional opportunities and important ones new skills in order to be able to negotiate a better salary or simply out of curiosity and to challenge (and promote) yourself.

Also Employer are increasingly recognizing the advantages of further education and training: In times of a shortage of skilled workers, further training and employee training make it possible to expand the skills and application possibilities of the staff. Further training opportunities are also an important aspect of the Employer Branding and contribute to attracting new staff and retaining them in the long term.

Further education versus continuing education

Although the terms further education and training are often used interchangeably, they differ in meaning. The biggest The difference is that the training in Vocational Training Act (BBiG) is precisely defined, mostly on very concrete tasks in the current job and includes recognized training levels and qualifications.

One Continuing education However, it does not have to be directly related to the current job. It generally serves to expand professional qualifications. Further training can therefore represent a more flexible educational measure. Whether further training or advanced training makes more sense depends on your own professional goals.

Further training: quality criteria, qualifications and formats

Since the term further training is less strictly regulated than advanced training, there is a wide range of topic-specific further training courses. Depending on the provider, further training can include a Certificate or a certificate of participation completed, but recognized qualifications based on federal or state regulations or chamber regulations can also be acquired with further training.

If you are interested in further training, you should definitely check in advance whether it is the recommended one Quality criteria corresponds. The checklist from the Federal Institute for Vocational Training (BIBB), which also financially supports certain vocational training courses, is helpful.

Further education and training: popular providers

Which further training and which provider you choose depends, of course, on the degree you are aiming for and the content in which you are interested. Here we have put together some providers for you:

IHK: A contact point for finding suitable further training is, for example Chambers of Commerce and Industry (IHK).

Distance learning universities: If you are aiming for a recognized degree or a specific certificate, then you will find what you are looking for at distance learning universities such as the Distance University of Hagen.

The Academy: There are also a number of professional providers of further training such as the Haufe Academy or the Herkert Academy.

Course Finder: This search platform is the first point of contact to get an overview of the wide range of further training offers.

Fund further education and training

Advancement Bafög: For further vocational training in all professional areas – regardless of the form in which it is carried out (full-time, part-time, school-based, extra-curricular, media-supported, distance learning), subsidies for course and examination fees as well as – for full-time measures – support for living costs can be applied for become. Educational leave: Employees have a legal right to time off work to take part in recognized further training events with continued payment of wages. The regulations differ in the individual federal states. In Berlin, educational leave can e.g. B. can be used for three measures: for political education, further vocational training or to qualify for volunteer work. Tax advantages: Further training and further education that have a clear professional connection can be deducted from tax as business expenses. Under certain conditions, certificates of exemption from sales tax for vocational training measures can be applied for from the relevant state authority.

Online training for hybrid working environments

Even before the Corona period, there were digital training offers. However, due to the pandemic, many organizers of further training have significantly expanded and improved their online offerings. In keeping with the now widespread hybrid working relationships and asynchronous working methods, there are numerous digital further training courses and new and better digital learning formats. In 2023, kursfinder.de found z. B. four times as many online course offerings as on-site training.

Digital learning has become an integral part of further education and rightly so: digital learning formats offer a whole range of options Advantages compared to pure face-to-face trainingamong others they are:

More flexible in terms of location and time Often more cost-effective as travel costs can be saved Better adaptable to individual needs Usually easier to keep up to date.

In addition, online further education and training offer the same financial advantages and usually enable you to obtain equivalent qualifications to on-site further education and training. If you are looking for online training, we recommend contacting the providers listed above.

Would you like to create offers for digital further training or further education yourself?

Are you a provider of further training and are you interested in tips and instructions for creating digital learning content? With Camtasia and Snagit, TechSmith offers you two powerful software tools that allow you professional digital Tutorials, Lernvideos, Create webinar recordings, YouTube videos and much more:

Produce professional digital training with Camtasia

It has never been easier to create professional digital learning offerings – whether video tutorials, webinar recordings, video lessons or screencasts. With Camtasia, you can record and edit videos and easily add music, animations, annotations, and more. Start your first video project now!

Download free trial

