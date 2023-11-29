Home » Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is scheduled to release on Switch 2 in 2025
The long-awaited new adventure of the beloved detective puzzle duo, Professor Layton and Luke, has been unveiled at February’s Nintendo Direct, much to the delight of fans. The announcement was followed by a bonus trailer for the first Level-5 Visions, the second part of which just concluded.

The preview showcased upcoming games from the studio, but none garnered as much excitement as the news surrounding Professor Layton and the New World on Steam. In a new three-minute trailer, developers provided a sneak peek at the gameplay for this direct sequel to Professor Layton and the Lost Future, featuring a new, more “chibi” character design.

However, the video ended on a disappointing note as it was revealed that Professor Layton and the New World on Steam is not scheduled to release until 2025. This means that the highly anticipated game will likely be one of the first titles for the anticipated Switch 2, projected to be announced in the first few months, if not before 2024.

The long wait for the new Professor Layton game means fans may want to revisit the beloved locales of past adventures in the meantime. The trailer for the upcoming game can be viewed below, allowing fans to get a taste of the long-awaited game while eagerly awaiting its release.

