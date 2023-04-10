The artificial intelligence Chat GPT could revolutionize university teaching. The risk of cheating increases. But the AI ​​could also pre-correct exams and provide suggested grades, says technology lawyer Nikolaus Forgó.

“This is an important moment in history, like the development of the computer or the iPhone.” According to Nikolaus Forgó, the importance of the chat robot Chat GPT, which is based on artificial intelligence, cannot be overestimated. Forgó is a professor of technology law at the University of Vienna. For him, not only countless legal questions arise from Chat GPT. As a member of the Austrian Agency for Research Integrity, he is also concerned with the consequences that Chat GPT could have on university teaching.

Chat GPT was released in November 2022 by US company Open AI. The application already had 100 million active users in January. On request, she writes texts on any topic in a matter of seconds – from an essay on World War II to explanations about quantum physics. Some of the results are very good, others are superficial or even wrong. Chat GPT should improve continuously as an adaptive program.