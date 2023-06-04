Home » Progress Software MOVEit: High Risk IT Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows SQL injection
by admin
There is a current IT security warning for Progress Software MOVEit. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Progress Software MOVEit on June 2nd, 2023. The Windows operating system and the product Progress Software MOVEit are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Progress Advisory (Status: 01.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Progress Software MOVEit – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)
CVSS Base Score: 9,1
CVSS Temporal Score: 8,4
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.1.

Progress Software MOVEit Bug: Vulnerability allows SQL injection

Progress MOVEit is secure Managed File Transfer (MFT) software that provides visibility and control over file transfer activities.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Progress Software MOVEit to manipulate data.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Windows

Products
Progress Software MOVEit < 2023.0.1 (cpe:/a:progress:moveit_transfer)
Progress Software MOVEit < 2022.0.4 (cpe:/a:progress:moveit_transfer)
Progress Software MOVEit < 2021.1.4 (cpe:/a:progress:moveit_transfer)
Progress Software MOVEit < 2021.0.6 (cpe:/a:progress:moveit_transfer)
Progress Software MOVEit < 2022.1.5 (cpe:/a:progress:moveit_transfer)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly.
  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Progress Advisory vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://community.progress.com/s/article/MOVEit-Transfer-Critical-Vulnerability-31May2023

BSI IT security warning (02.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://www.bsi.bund.de/SharedDocs/Cybersicherheitswarnungen/DE/2023/2023-240133-1000.pdf?__blob=publicationFile&v=3

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Progress Software MOVEit. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/02/2023 – Initial version

