Progress Software MOVEit: Warning of a new IT security gap

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Progress Software MOVEit. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Progress Software MOVEit on June 2nd, 2023. The Windows operating system and the product Progress Software MOVEit are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Progress Advisory (Status: 01.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Progress Software MOVEit – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.1.

Progress Software MOVEit Bug: Vulnerability allows SQL injection

Progress MOVEit is secure Managed File Transfer (MFT) software that provides visibility and control over file transfer activities.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Progress Software MOVEit to manipulate data.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Windows

Products

Progress Software MOVEit < 2023.0.1 (cpe:/a:progress:moveit_transfer)

Progress Software MOVEit < 2022.0.4 (cpe:/a:progress:moveit_transfer)

Progress Software MOVEit < 2021.1.4 (cpe:/a:progress:moveit_transfer)

Progress Software MOVEit < 2021.0.6 (cpe:/a:progress:moveit_transfer)

Progress Software MOVEit < 2022.1.5 (cpe:/a:progress:moveit_transfer)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Progress Advisory vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://community.progress.com/s/article/MOVEit-Transfer-Critical-Vulnerability-31May2023

BSI IT security warning (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.bsi.bund.de/SharedDocs/Cybersicherheitswarnungen/DE/2023/2023-240133-1000.pdf?__blob=publicationFile&v=3

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Progress Software MOVEit. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/02/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

