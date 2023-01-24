Home Technology Prominent insider: “I’ve heard more about PS6 than PS5 Pro” – Gamereactor
Technology

Prominent insider: “I’ve heard more about PS6 than PS5 Pro” – Gamereactor

The previous generation was unique because consoles from Sony and Microsoft received major upgrades midway through the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X to stay competitive with PCs. The PlayStation 4 Pro actually launches just three years after the PlayStation 4, with the PlayStation 5 launching three years later in late 2023.

If Sony follows the same pattern, that means we can probably expect hardware upgrades this year. but. . . Will they? Rumor has it that Sony does have a new hardware version this year, but it won’t be more powerful and has a removable optical drive instead of an internal drive.

Now, credible journalist and insider Tom Henderson has commented on all this, and he clearly doesn’t think a PlayStation 5 Pro is coming, stating on Twitter that he’s actually heard more about the PlayStation 5 Pro. 6 messages:

We’re assuming the PlayStation 6 is at least three years away, but we’d like to know your thoughts on a potential PlayStation 5 Pro?

