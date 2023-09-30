Home » Promising Evidence of Life Discovered on Jupiter’s Moon Europa
Promising Evidence of Life Discovered on Jupiter's Moon Europa

Promising Evidence of Life Discovered on Jupiter's Moon Europa

Key evidence of "life" found on Jupiter's moon

Publication date: Friday, September 29, 2023

After scientists discovered key life elements on Saturn, another exploration target, “Jupiter,” has also revealed hope for life. The US media outlet CNN reported that scientists have used the Webb Space Telescope to detect a large amount of carbon dioxide on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. This discovery greatly increases the possibility of breeding life on the moon.

Europa is considered to be the planet in the solar system that is most likely to have life besides Earth. It is known to have a vast ocean under its icy shell, which may be twice the size of Earth’s ocean. However, the presence of water alone was not enough to suggest the presence of life. After the detection of carbon dioxide, scientists immediately began analyzing the source of the “carbon” element. The results confirmed that the carbon dioxide on Europa comes from its internal ocean rather than from extraterrestrial meteorites.

This groundbreaking discovery has excited scientists. Samantha Trumbo, the lead author of the study, stated, “This is not a trivial matter. Carbon dioxide is an essential element for the existence of living things.” Life on Earth is based on carbon, and the presence of this element on Europa further supports the possibility of life.

Currently, it is known that Europa’s carbon dioxide is concentrated in a chaotic terrain area called the “Tara Regio.” This region suggests that material exchange may have occurred between the ocean and the moon’s surface.

In light of this discovery, the European Space Agency and NASA plan to send probes to Europa to investigate further and search for other signs of life. The exploration of Europa’s oceans and potential for life is an exciting and significant step in our understanding of the universe and our place within it.

As researchers continue to explore the mysteries of our solar system, the discovery of key evidence of “life” on Jupiter’s moon Europa brings us one step closer to answering the age-old question: Are we alone in the universe?

